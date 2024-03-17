Northside Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 25.0% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $79,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.21 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.