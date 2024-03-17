Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 326 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $743.91 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $421.50 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $761.81 and a 200-day moving average of $670.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

