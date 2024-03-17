Northside Capital Management LLC Has $38,000 Stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,982,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MYTE opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.02. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $319.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $212.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. Equities analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MYTE

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.