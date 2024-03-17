Northside Capital Management LLC Buys 9,630 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

