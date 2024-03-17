Northside Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,570 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after acquiring an additional 515,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.31 and a one year high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

