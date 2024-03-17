Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Up 18.8% in February

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.97. 11,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 86,952 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTIC shares. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.