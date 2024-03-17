North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
