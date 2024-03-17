Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.54.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

