Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.92

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $12.48. Nordex shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Nordex Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

