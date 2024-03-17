Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 329,049 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,798,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 329,049 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.44% of Comcast worth $778,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,303,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,366,275. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

