Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,999,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 543,089 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $710,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after purchasing an additional 485,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 363,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,144,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752,379. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74.

Insider Activity

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

