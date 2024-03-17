NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.13.

NMI stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. NMI has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,826. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NMI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NMI by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 98,791 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

