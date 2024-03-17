NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Trading Up 5.4%

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 536,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,790,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

NKGen Biotech Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NKGen Biotech stock. University of Chicago acquired a new stake in NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. NKGen Biotech makes up about 2.1% of University of Chicago’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. University of Chicago owned 2.51% of NKGen Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

