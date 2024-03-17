Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.06

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.94. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 3,110 shares traded.
Nicholas Financial Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 134.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%.
Institutional Trading of Nicholas Financial
Nicholas Financial Company Profile
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
