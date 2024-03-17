Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.06

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.94. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 3,110 shares traded.

Nicholas Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 134.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%.

Institutional Trading of Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 103,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial in the second quarter worth $104,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.