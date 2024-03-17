NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) is RK Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. NewMarket comprises about 5.0% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of NewMarket worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NewMarket by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,463,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $16,953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,684,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in NewMarket by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after buying an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEU traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $622.74. 113,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,480. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $336.84 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $643.35 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.