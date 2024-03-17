Netrum One Day Volume Tops $206.85 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Netrum coin can now be bought for approximately $24.16 or 0.00036717 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Netrum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $51.71 million and approximately $206.85 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.16407607 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $206.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.