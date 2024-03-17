Neo (NEO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50.35 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $15.38 or 0.00022563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $50.35 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neo

NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

