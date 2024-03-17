NEAR Protocol Price Hits $8.15 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.15 or 0.00011947 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $8.58 billion and $1.20 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00082336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00018523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,550,709 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,052,550,709 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.0894575 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 378 active market(s) with $1,055,217,278.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

