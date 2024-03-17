Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in February

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 14th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.8 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

GASNF stock remained flat at $24.71 during trading on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.