National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 17.7% in February

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 14th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,842,000 after buying an additional 5,755,155 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 1,245,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $12,504,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

