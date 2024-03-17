Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered Natera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Get Natera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Natera

Shares of NTRA opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.39. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,357 shares of company stock worth $26,206,633. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.