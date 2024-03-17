Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Shares Up 0.4%

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 9,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06.

Get Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Free Report) by 200.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 11.37% of Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.