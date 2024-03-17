Moonbeam Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $502.13 million and approximately $30.89 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00083073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,375,004 coins and its circulating supply is 847,550,608 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.