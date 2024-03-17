Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $133.04

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.04 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.83). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.83), with a volume of 649,265 shares changing hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.88 million, a PE ratio of 794.44 and a beta of 1.18.

About Montanaro European Smaller

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

