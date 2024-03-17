MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for approximately 3.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB traded down $13.50 on Friday, reaching $355.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.71 and a 200 day moving average of $391.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.72 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.19.

View Our Latest Report on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.