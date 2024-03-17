Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$1.25. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 27,555 shares.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Moneta Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
