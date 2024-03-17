Mixin (XIN) One Day Volume Hits $12,134.30

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $237.27 or 0.00347901 BTC on popular exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $142.14 million and approximately $12,134.30 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin launched on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Mixin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

