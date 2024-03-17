Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 2,257 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 2,257 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $17,356.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $331,767.36.

On Thursday, January 25th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $310,219.20.

On Thursday, December 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $91,344.33.

On Monday, December 11th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $255,677.60.

On Friday, December 8th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $111,580.00.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mister Car Wash last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 272,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

