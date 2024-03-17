Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.15

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
Mission Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MVLY opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. Mission Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.48.
Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter.
Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
