Mina Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00001912 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $138.59 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,136,762,813 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,770,173 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,136,602,972.8400393 with 1,069,522,042.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.27970811 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $164,834,178.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

