Meter Governance Price Hits $2.46 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $64.47 million and approximately $244,866.71 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00003604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,295,255 coins and its circulating supply is 26,227,901 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

