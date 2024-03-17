Meter Governance Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $64.92 million and approximately $338,896.27 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00003716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,295,255 coins and its circulating supply is 26,227,901 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,298,708 with 26,231,354 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.50887823 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $311,431.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

