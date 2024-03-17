Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 24,785 shares traded.

Mentor Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.10.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.