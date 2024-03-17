McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $279.14 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.84.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

