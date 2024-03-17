McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,106,000 after acquiring an additional 147,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.17. 3,794,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

