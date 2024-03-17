Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $161.38 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average is $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

