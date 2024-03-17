Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Insider Matthew Zinn Sells 56,080 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 56,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $108,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $117,446.84.
Matterport Price Performance
Shares of MTTR opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $550.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 202.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MTTR
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
