Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Insider Matthew Zinn Sells 56,080 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 56,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $108,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $117,446.84.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $550.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. The business had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 202.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Recommended Stories

