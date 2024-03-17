Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.09.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

