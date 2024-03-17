Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,725,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 4,619,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.6 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAPGF remained flat at $1.09 during trading hours on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
