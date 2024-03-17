Maplebear Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear’s (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 18th. Maplebear had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $660,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Get Maplebear alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.11.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maplebear will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,657.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 98,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $3,370,224.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 283,068 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,893.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,657.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and sold 876,692 shares valued at $23,769,172. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.