Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $247.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $139.64 and a 52-week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

