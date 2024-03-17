Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on March 27th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Main Street Capital stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MAIN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAIN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.