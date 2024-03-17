Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $46.20 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

