Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $33.66 million and $54,299.44 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005711 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,953.84 or 1.00063083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010171 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.57 or 0.00152505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000788 USD and is down -9.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,507.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

