Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.50

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and traded as low as $42.50. Lundin Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Lundin Energy AB (publ) Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.
Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.
