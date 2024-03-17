Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $138.60

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.60 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.52). Luceco shares last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.54), with a volume of 205,860 shares.

Luceco Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £193.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,505.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,794 ($2,298.53). 51.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

