Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $248.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

