Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $244.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

