Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

CVE LGN opened at C$0.79 on Friday. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

