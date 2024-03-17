Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.43 million and $287.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,455,028 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,437,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00664733 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $28.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
